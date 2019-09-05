- ITV Report
Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing due to injury
Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing has been forced to pull out of the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC has said.
The 30-year-old's withdrawal, just three days before the show's launch, is due to injury.
However, he will still appear in the first episode of the popular series as the launch show is pre-recorded.
In a statement released on Strictly's Instagram page, he said: "I'm absolutely devastated that I'm unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor!
"I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest."
The show's executive producer, Sarah James, said: "We are so sad that Jamie won't be able to take part in the series, he had already lit up the ballroom during the launch show with his boundless energy and enthusiasm.
"We all wish him a full and speedy recovery."
The BBC said further information would be issued in due course.