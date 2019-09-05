Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing due to injury

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing has been forced to pull out of the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC has said.

The 30-year-old's withdrawal, just three days before the show's launch, is due to injury.

However, he will still appear in the first episode of the popular series as the launch show is pre-recorded.

In a statement released on Strictly's Instagram page, he said: "I'm absolutely devastated that I'm unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor!