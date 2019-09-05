PleaseLeaveMyTown top Twitter trend after Boris Johnson confronted in Yorkshire

The hashtag #PleaseLeaveMyTown became the top Twitter trend in the UK on Thursday evening after Boris Johnson was confronted in Yorkshire.

The Prime Minister was setting the scene for a “people versus Parliament” election strategy when BBC footage caught the moment a member of the public shook his hand and said: “Please leave my town.”

Mr Johnson promptly replied: “I will very soon” – the clip has since been shared widely on social media earning hundreds of thousands of views.