Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school

Princess Charlotte arrived for her first day at school accompanied by her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and older brother, Prince George.

Charlotte who celebrated her fourth birthday on May 2 received a handshake from the headteacher.

The young princess follows in the footsteps of her big brother, who has been attending Thomas’s Battersea for the past two years.

Charlotte appeared uncharacteristically apprehensive as she begins her school career, holding on to her mum's hand tightly as they walked up to greet the headteacher, Helen Haslem.

The school in south London teaches pupils that kindness is as important as academic success.