Jacob Rees-Mogg apologises for comparing doctor with disgraced anti-vaxxer over no-deal row

Jacob Rees-Mogg has apologised for comparing a doctor he clashed with over no-deal Brexit planning to disgraced anti-vaxxer Andrew Wakefield.

The Commons Leader's comparison came after Dr David Nicholl - a NHS neurologist who helped write Operation Yellowhammer plans for a no-deal Brexit - spoke out over the government’s inability to stockpile medication in that scenario.

His comments on a radio phone-in, in which he suggested people would die in the event of a no-deal Brexit, prompted criticism from the ardent Brexiteer.

Mr Rees-Mogg went on to compare the doctor with Mr Wakefield, who was struck off as a doctor and widely blamed for the scare over the MMR jab.

After an unprecedented intervention by England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Dame Sally Davies, who branded Mr Rees-Mogg's "disgraceful" comments, the leader of the Commons apologised for his remarks.

"I have the utmost respect for all of the country's hardworking medical professionals and the work they do in caring for the people of this country," he said.

"The government is working closely with the NHS, industry and distributors to help ensure the supply of medicine and medical products remains uninterrupted once we leave the EU on October 31, whatever the circumstances."

A Number 10 source said Prime Minister Boris Mr Johnson did not endorse Mr Rees-Mogg's view.