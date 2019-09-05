Toddler found alive at Staffordshire home where two bodies were discovered

The bodies of a man and a woman have been found at a house in Burton-on-Trent in Staffordshire.

A two-year-old child was found unharmed at the property after emergency services were called at around 11.05pm on Wednesday.

Staffordshire Police said in a statement: "The bodies of a 32-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were discovered at the address.

"The deaths are being treated as unexplained at this time and post-mortems will take place in due course. Formal identification has not yet taken place."