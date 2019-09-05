University Challenge a predictor of earnings

Want to know what universities give the best chance of securing a well-paid job? Try watching University Challenge.

The long-running BBC quiz show is a better predictor of graduate earnings than official data on university teaching standards, according to research.

A study suggests that there is a correlation between the number of times an institution appears on University Challenge and the pay of their graduates.

Researchers at Surrey University analysed the number of times universities had qualified to appear on the programme, as well as looking at the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).

The TEF looks at teaching and learning in UK universities, with institutions assessed on measures such as student experience, graduate-level employment and drop-out rates.

Institutions are given a gold, silver, bronze of provisional rating.

The Surrey research says that there is a “correlation between appearing on University Challenge and being a higher-ranked university, which correlates with higher real earnings.”

It goes on to say: “There is no correlation between TEF gold and silver and being a higher ranked university/higher income.”

The study concludes: “There is a correlation between being a lower ranked university and having a TEF bronze.

“Therefore, the frequency of appearance of a university on a TV programme is a better predictor of yielding a better job, than TEF gold or silver, as predicted.”