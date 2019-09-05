US admits it offered captain of Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 millions to hand over ship

Video report by International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar

The US State Department has confirmed that one of its officials offered millions of dollars to the captain of an Iranian oil tanker which is at the centre of a diplomatic row. America wanted the captain to sail the vessel to a country that would impound and seize the ship on behalf of the United States. The US wants to seize the Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as the Grace 1, as it suspects it of being on its way to ship oil £107 million ($130 million) to Syria. Authorities in Gibraltar seized the tanker in July and released it in August when officials there said they received assurances its oil would not go to Syria. However, Iranian officials have not identified who bought the Adrian Darya's cargo, only that it has been sold.

Authorities in Gibraltar rejected the United States’ latest request not to release the supertanker Credit: AP

The US tried every means to prevent the Adrian Darya 1 tanker from leaving Gibraltar in August, but the authorities there rejected an eleventh-hour attempt by the United States to reseize the oil tanker, arguing that EU regulations are less strict than US sanctions on Iran. After leaving Gibraltar, the Adrian Darya 1 headed across the Mediterranean and was last seen off the coast of Syria, before turning off its tracking beacon and disappearing from view. US intelligence services believe the vessel is waiting for a ship-to-ship transfer of the oil, which will ultimately see its cargo end up in Syria. However, the efforts of the US to seize the vessel have not stopped and Washington has now admitted that it contacted Akhilesh Kumar, the captain of the ship, and offering him several million dollars if he pulled into a harbour where the boat could be seized. Mr Kumar refused, and was sanctioned by Washington. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif responded by saying the US had "failed at piracy" and was now resorting "to outright blackmail". "Deliver us [the US] Iran's oil and receive several million dollars or be sanctioned yourself," he added.

After it came to light, US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, the man who first sent the email did not withdraw the tactic, but instead expanded on it. "We are announcing a reward of up to $15 million for any person who helps us disrupt the financial operations of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and Quds Force," Mr Hook told a briefing. The US considers Iran's Revolutionary Guard and its Quds Force - a unit within it that carries out unconventional warfare and intelligence activities, and is responsible for extraterritorial operation - terrorist organisations. This policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran was also being applied in London on Thursday, with the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Mr Netanyahu wants to dissuade European countries, like the UK, from easing sanctions on arch-rival Iran and trying to save the nuclear deal with Tehran.

Crew members of the Grace 1 remove the name of the ship. Credit: AP