Violence and sexual offences fuel spike in rail crime

A surge in violent and sexual offences drove a 12% rise in crime recorded on Britain’s railways last year, new figures show. Some 68,313 crimes were recorded by British Transport Police (BTP) in 2018/19, up from 60,867 during the previous 12 months. Violent crime accounted for a fifth of all cases after increasing by 16% year-on-year to 13,591. Sexual offences rose by 8% over the same period to 2,635.

BTP noted that there was fewer than one serious crime per million passenger journeys in 2018/19. Deputy chief constable Adrian Hanstock said the force anticipated there could be a rise in overall crime as passenger numbers grew. He went on: “Despite this increase, when put into context it is important to remember that the chance of becoming a victim of crime on the railway is very low. “We now police more than 3.3 billion journeys each year, the equivalent of a third of the world’s population passing through our jurisdiction. “Of course, any rise in crime is of concern to us and we are tackling this head on through our problem-solving initiatives at key locations.” BTP said preventing serious violence and knife crime remains one of its key priorities.

Half of all recorded knife crimes on the railway were a result of proactive action by officers which resulted in weapons and other prohibited items being seized. Mr Hanstock added: “Nationwide, our patrols and high-profile operations have included a number of overt and covert tactics to tackle knife crime. “By using knife arches and stop and search powers in a controlled way, we’ve been able to seize weapons before they’re used to potentially take a life. “Fortunately, assaults involving a weapon on the railway are extremely rare, and these decisive steps are part of our commitment to keeping our railways safe.”

