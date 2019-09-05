What is filibustering and why does it matter?

Fears that Eurosceptic peers could have talked out – or filibustered – a bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit in October proved unfounded after the legislation cleared another hurdle in the early hours of Thursday. The European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 6) Bill went through the Commons on Wednesday but needed to also pass the House of Lords before Parliament is prorogued next week. Conservative peer Lord True submitted a raft of amendments and was accused by Labour peers of time-wasting in a bid to delay progress.

Here, the PA news agency answers key questions about filibustering and how too much talk can kill a potential law. – What is filibustering? It is the process by which MPs or peers waste time during a debate to frustrate the progress of legislation. There is a certain amount of time allocated for each Bill to progress and, through making long speeches, raising procedural points or tabling amendments, legislation or motions can be “talked out” and not find their way into law. – Could this have happened on Wednesday? Yes. Some pro-Government lords could have tabled a number of amendments or made long speeches which could have prevented the Bill preventing a no-deal Brexit on October 31 from becoming law. Some peers were prepared for a long night in Parliament.

