Will Boris Johnson goad MPs to impeach him by refusing to ask EU for Brexit delay?

A conspicuously rattled and tired Boris Johnson - flanked surrealy by the police in Wakefield - just said he would "rather be dead in a ditch" than obey the expected new law that would force him to ask the EU for a Brexit delay.

Which carries only two implications.

Johnson could quit as Prime Minister before the EU summit on October 17 and bequeath to some other temporary prime minister the gift of suing the EU for a Brexit delay.

That could happen, but honestly I don't believe Johnson will ever voluntarily quit Downing Street.

He’s waited for this moment too long.

Apart from anything else, any new PM - presumably temporary leader of a government of national unity - might well offer the EU the promise of a Brexit referendum in order to secure a Brexit postponement, and Johnson would also presumably die in a ditch to prevent that.

So more likely - and some of his Brexiter supporters are urging him to do it - he could break the new law, refuse to sign the letter requesting a Brexit delay and dare Parliament to impeach him, under ancient and rarely used rules.