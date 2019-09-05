- ITV Report
Thousands unable to access emails after Yahoo outage
Yahoo is currently “working diligently” to resolve technical issues stopping thousands of users from accessing their emails.
Problems with the service were first flagged at 7am on Thursday, as users reported they were unable to log in to their accounts, or that emails were slow and unresponsive.
Customers with TalkTalk, Sky and BT were also affected as their service is powered by the US brand.
According to Downdetector, 5,000 users were affected by the outage, and majority of reported incidents were based in the UK.
They also issued a warning on their website that scammers have been attempting to offer fake support for Yahoo Mail.
Yahoo’s customer care team said in a series of tweets that they were addressing technical issues with the service.
“We’re working diligently and will do our best to keep you in the loop as we work to address technical issues with accessing some of our services,” one tweet said.
“We will be posting as soon as an update is available and thank you for your patience!”
Sky, TalkTalk and BT also tweeted to apologise for any inconvenience caused to their customers and that technical teams were working to solve the issues.
A spokesman for Verizon Media, Yahoo’s parent company, said: “We are aware of a technical issue that is impacting our services.
“We’ve been able to get most services back online already and appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to get everything up and running as soon as possible.”