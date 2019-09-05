Thousands unable to access emails after Yahoo outage

Yahoo is currently “working diligently” to resolve technical issues stopping thousands of users from accessing their emails.

Problems with the service were first flagged at 7am on Thursday, as users reported they were unable to log in to their accounts, or that emails were slow and unresponsive.

Customers with TalkTalk, Sky and BT were also affected as their service is powered by the US brand.

According to Downdetector, 5,000 users were affected by the outage, and majority of reported incidents were based in the UK.

They also issued a warning on their website that scammers have been attempting to offer fake support for Yahoo Mail.