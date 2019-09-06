Acting Prime Minister: Chuka Umunna on his 'messy' year, the reason Change UK failed and why he now feels 'liberated'

The latest guest to take power in the new series of the ITV News podcast Acting Prime Minister is Chuka Umunna.

The pro-Remainer has had a whirlwind year after leaving Labour as a leading part of the independent breakaway before ditching Change UK for the Liberal Democrats in the aftermath of the European Elections.

His conversation with ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand came on the day he confirmed his intention to stand on "Boris Johnson's doorstep" by bidding for the flagship Tory central London seat The Cities & Westminster at the next election.

But the 40-year-old was happy to take a wider look at his life in politics, his "messy" year and outline his plans for power if he achieved his childhood ambition of being given the keys to Number 10.