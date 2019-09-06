- ITV Report
-
Acting Prime Minister: Chuka Umunna on his 'messy' year, the reason Change UK failed and why he now feels 'liberated'
- Listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
The latest guest to take power in the new series of the ITV News podcast Acting Prime Minister is Chuka Umunna.
The pro-Remainer has had a whirlwind year after leaving Labour as a leading part of the independent breakaway before ditching Change UK for the Liberal Democrats in the aftermath of the European Elections.
His conversation with ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand came on the day he confirmed his intention to stand on "Boris Johnson's doorstep" by bidding for the flagship Tory central London seat The Cities & Westminster at the next election.
But the 40-year-old was happy to take a wider look at his life in politics, his "messy" year and outline his plans for power if he achieved his childhood ambition of being given the keys to Number 10.
Watch above or listen to the full episode to hear:
- Why he believes traditional party politics is over but team ethics rule
- The photo of the 20th Century's "greatest orator" he would use as inspiration
- Why he always wanted to be PM but now feels "liberated"
- How he feels about his "messy" year in three parties
- Why the Change UK project failed
- The "huge affection" he holds for Anna Soubry despite her criticisms of him on Acting Prime Minister
- The incident with his daughter which fuelled his drive to stop Brexit
- Why he believes it is still fashionable to have modern liberal values
- His take on the possibility of a Remain alliance at the next election
- Why he would visit France first as PM
- Why "naughty food" is his secret downfall
Acting Prime Minister has put guests ranging from Jacob Rees-Mogg and Jess Phillips to Ben Fogle and Bobby Norris in power and asked the question: "What would you do now?"
Want to be updated on every new episode? Subscribe here:
- Subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified when new episodes of Acting Prime Minister are released
- Or you can listen and subscribe to the Acting Prime Minister podcast on Apple Podcasts
- You can also listen and subscribe to the podcast on Spotify
Catch up with past episodes of Acting Prime Minister:
- Mark Francois on losing his dad and his pre-Brexit epiphany
- Anna Soubry opens up on pain of Umunna split and why Boris 'isn't fit to clean loos'
- 'Boris Johnson should have backed up ambassador' says Nicky Morgan as Acting PM
- Stella Creasy overhauls 'Hogwarts gone wrong' Parliament and ditches manifestos
- Labour's David Lammy justifies comparing Tory Brexiters to Nazis and defends Comic Relief 'white saviours' criticism
- Justine Greening on her bid to be Tory leader and calling Mark Zuckerberg
- Jacob Rees-Mogg backs Boris Johnson while outlining his own vision for the nation
- Why Ben Fogle would scrap exams and reintroduce national service
- Heidi Allen is 'too emotional' to be PM but wants Nick Clegg on her team
- Campaigning mum Hannah Deacon tackles medicinal cannabis in Number 10
- Sarah Champion on prostitution, pushing the nuclear button and Tinder dating
- Ben Bradley on exam obsession, getting kicked out of school and forgiving his digital past