Astronomers seeking out-of-this-world names for new planets

Can you think of a better name for a new planet than WASP-13b?

Budding young astronomers from across the UK will have the opportunity to think of a new moniker for an exoplanet – a planet that exists outside of our own solar system – and the star it orbits.

Some 93 countries have been invited to name different planetary systems in a global competition by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), with the UK’s designated exoplanet currently named WASP-13b.

A large gaseous planet found in the Lynx constellation, it takes four days to orbit its host star – known as WASP-13.

This star is over 740 light years from Earth and is similar to our own sun, according to the IAU, which launched the “Name Exoworlds” competition to celebrate its centenary.

Professor Robert Walsh, professor of astrophysics at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and UK national outreach coordinator for the IAU, will run the UK arm of the competition.