'Blond leaving the blond': Papers react to Jo Johnson's resignation

The Guardian led on Jo Johnson's resignation. Credit: The Guardian

Princess Charlotte starting school with her brother George at her side and the latest Brexit machinations lead Friday’s papers. The Times leads with a story saying Labour will block an election unless Brexit is delayed.

The Guardian, in common with many other papers, reports that Boris Johnson’s brother Jo has quit the Cabinet.

The Financial Times also covers the lesser known Johnson’s departure, which Metro characterises as being the “BLOND LEAVING THE BLOND” while i says: “PM defiant as brother walks out.”

The prime minister has been asked not to drag the police into politics, The Independent says.

The Daily Mirror suggests that Mr Johnson’s own family does not trust him.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a story saying Labour is “plotting” to delay an election until November.

The Sun’s front page is wall to wall royals, with a lead story on Meghan allegedly sparking a new row at Buckingham Palace by using a Hollywood agent, lawyer and business manager, and a picture of Princess Charlotte’s first day at school.

The Daily Mail also gives pictorial space to the young royals and calls British Airways pilots greedy, saying they are ruining holiday plans.

The Daily Express quotes Mr Johnson as saying he would rather die in a ditch than delay Brexit.

The Daily Star goes against the grain with a new theory on the Loch Ness Monster.