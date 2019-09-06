Boris Johnson to visit Scotland after torrid day in effective election campaign

Boris Johnson will continue campaigning for an election he is yet to successfully call, after a torrid day in which his brother resigned from Government while describing being torn between family and “the national interest”. The Prime Minister will visit a farm in Aberdeenshire on Friday, to drum up support among voters, as opposition leaders continue their talks over how to prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31. Labour and the SNP could again on Monday refuse to back the PM’s renewed attempt to get an early election, because of concerns the poll should be delayed until a Brexit deadline extension has been secured.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is yet to back the call for a general election Credit: House of Commons/PA

The PM’s continued campaigning comes after a day of unwelcome events saw Jo Johnson quit as a senior minister attending meetings of his brother’s Cabinet. The pro-EU Johnson described facing “unresolvable tension” and being “torn between family loyalty and the national interest”. But Boris Johnson maintained his uncompromising stance on Brexit, saying in a televised speech that he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than go to Brussels to ask for a further delay. West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson was among those critical of the PM for having rows of police officers behind him during the political speech. “It clearly turned into a rant about Brexit, the Opposition and a potential general election. There’s no way that police officers should have formed the backdrop to a speech of that nature,” he told the PA news agency. Boris Johnson was also distancing himself from comments made by Mr Rees-Mogg, about a doctor he clashed with over no-deal Brexit contingency planning, a No 10 source said. The Commons leader was forced to apologise after comparing Dr David Nicholl, a consultant neurologist who helped write the Government’s Operation Yellowhammer plans, with disgraced anti-vaxxer Andrew Wakefield.

