Two teenagers charged with murder over separate London stabbings

Two teenagers have been charged with murder. Credit: PA

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after separate fatal stabbings in London. It comes as the number of fatal attacks reaches almost 100 since the start of the year. Both teens will appear in court over the weekend.

Fourteen-year-old charged with murder of 18-year-old

Santino Angelo Dymiter died in east London. Credit: Met Police

A 14-year-old boy from east London has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old. Santino Angelo Dymiter was found with stab wounds on Chadd Green, Plaistow on August 26. The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at a residential property on September 5 and subsequently charged with Santino's death. He will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Sixteen-year-old charged with murder after West Ham stabbing

Michael Irving was found with stab wounds at a property in east London. Credit: Metropolitan Police

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a teenager was stabbed to death at a property in east London. Michael Irving, 15, was found with stab wounds after police officers were called to reports of a fight in Byford Close, West Ham at 6.45pm on Tuesday. Michael was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later. The 16-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder. A post-mortem examination conducted on Thursday found Michael’s cause of death was consistent with knife wounds. The 16-year-old is expected to appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Charges coming in week of unrelated stabbings across capital