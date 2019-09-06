- ITV Report
-
Two teenagers charged with murder over separate London stabbings
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after separate fatal stabbings in London.
It comes as the number of fatal attacks reaches almost 100 since the start of the year.
Both teens will appear in court over the weekend.
Fourteen-year-old charged with murder of 18-year-old
A 14-year-old boy from east London has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old.
Santino Angelo Dymiter was found with stab wounds on Chadd Green, Plaistow on August 26.
The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at a residential property on September 5 and subsequently charged with Santino's death.
He will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
Sixteen-year-old charged with murder after West Ham stabbing
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a teenager was stabbed to death at a property in east London.
Michael Irving, 15, was found with stab wounds after police officers were called to reports of a fight in Byford Close, West Ham at 6.45pm on Tuesday.
Michael was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.
The 16-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder.
A post-mortem examination conducted on Thursday found Michael’s cause of death was consistent with knife wounds.
The 16-year-old is expected to appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Charges coming in week of unrelated stabbings across capital
On Thursday, Perry Jordan Brammer, 15, died after suffering multiple stab wounds during an attack in broad daylight the week before.
A 21-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of murder after the attack in Tottenham on August 30.
A second man, aged 25, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and both remain in custody in a north London police station.
Amrou Greenidge, also 18, died after being deliberately rammed off his bike by a car in Fulham before being attacked as he lay in the street.