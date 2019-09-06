Opposition parties agree to reject Boris Johnson's call for general election

Opposition parties have agreed to reject PM's call for general election. Credit: PA

Opposition leaders have agreed to vote against or abstain from the prime minister's call for a general election on Monday. The conference call between leader Jo Swinson, Jeremy Corbyn and others was described as "positive" and "constructive" by the Liberal Democrats. "We were all clear we are not going to let Boris Johnson cut and run," a party spokeswoman said.

She added: "The Liberal Democrat position for a while now is that we won't vote for a general election until we have an extension agreed with the EU. I think the others are coming round to that. "As a group we will all vote against or abstain on Monday." However Boris Johnson said earlier today he is confident he will strike a deal with the EU if opposition parties continue to resist a general election.

During a visit to Scotland, the prime minister said it was a "sensational paradox" that an opposition party has turned down the chance of going to the electorate. The prime minister said he wants polling day to be October 15, but in order to call the snap election he needs a two-thirds majority in the Commons and opposition parties do not trust him to stick to that date. "Never in history has there been a an opposition party that has been given the chance to have an election and has turned it town," he added. Meanwhile a Labour Party spokesperson said: "Jeremy Corbyn hosted a positive conference call with other opposition party leaders this morning. "They discussed advancing efforts to prevent a damaging no-deal Brexit and hold a general election once that is secured." Leading judges also rejected a legal challenge which was brought over the prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks on Friday.

Boris Johnson visits a farm in Scotland

Mr Johnson added: "If I may say so, I find they're making an extraordinary political mistake, but it is there decision they don't want to have an election, they don't want to move this thing forward, fine we will get a deal on October 17, 18." "And then we'll come out of the EU but that will be the beginning of the process in which we start a new partnership with our European friends plus we look to new opportunities around the world," he added. Mr Johnson also rejected calls to sack his controversial adviser Dominic Cummings.

Dominic Cummings is Mr Johnson's top adviser in Downing Street. Credit: PA