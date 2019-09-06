- ITV Report
-
Shropshire the place for cheapest beer in UK, study finds
The cheapest place to get a pint of beer in the UK is Shropshire, while London unsurprisingly boasts the most expensive on average.
The Good Pub guide have researched the cost of pints across the country, with Shropshire coming in cheapest.
As well as reviewing the price of pubs, the organisation analysed the improvement in drinking establishments over the decades, mainly thanks to the introduction of the smoking ban 12 years ago.
Pubs today are family and female friendly, serving excellent wines, craft gins and home cooked food, said the guide.
The Good Pub Guide's breakdown of regional beer prices split counties into the following tiers:
- "Bargain beer"
- Shropshire (£3.46 average)
- Herefordshire (£3.48)
- Northumbria (£3.52)
- Yorkshire (£3.53)
- Staffordshire (£3.54)
- "Fair-priced beer"
- Worcestershire (£3.56)
- Northamptonshire (£3.58)
- Derbyshire (£3.58)
- Leicestershire (£3.60)
- Wales (£3.62)
- Cheshire (£3.63)
- Cumbria (£3.64)
- Dorset (£3.64)
- "Average-priced beer"
- Lincolnshire (£3.65)
- Cambridgeshire (£3.65)
- Lancashire (£3.65)
- Suffolk (£3.70)
- Bedfordshire (£3.70)
- Somerset (£3.71)
- Devon (£3.74)
- Wiltshire (£3.76)
- Cornwall (£3.79)
- Isle of Wight (£3.79)
- Norfolk (£3.82)
- Gloucestershire (£3.83)
- Essex (£3.83)
- Warwickshire (£3.88)
- Hampshire (£3.89)
- "Expensive beer"
- Buckinghamshire (£3.91)
- Oxfordshire (£3.93)
- Berkshire (£3.95)
- Nottinghamshire (£3.95)
- Kent (£3.96)
- Hertfordshire (£3.97)
- Sussex (£4.02)
- Scotland (£4.03)
- "Top whack beer"
- Surrey (£4.06)
- London (£4.57)
Overall the average price for a pint has increased by 10p over 12 months, meaning it will cost you £3.79.
The Guide awarded its pub of the year to The Inn at Whitewell in Clitheroe, Lancashire, saying: "Every aspect of this lovely pub is truly first class."
The Dining Pub of The Year was named as the Assheton Arms, also in Clitheroe.