Shropshire the place for cheapest beer in UK, study finds

The cheapest place to get a pint of beer in the UK is Shropshire, while London unsurprisingly boasts the most expensive on average.

The Good Pub guide have researched the cost of pints across the country, with Shropshire coming in cheapest.

As well as reviewing the price of pubs, the organisation analysed the improvement in drinking establishments over the decades, mainly thanks to the introduction of the smoking ban 12 years ago.

Pubs today are family and female friendly, serving excellent wines, craft gins and home cooked food, said the guide.

The Good Pub Guide's breakdown of regional beer prices split counties into the following tiers: