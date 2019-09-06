Feathers fly over Jeremy Corbyn depicted as chicken in Conservative advert

The Conservatives are accusing Jeremy Corbyn of being scared of an election. Credit: Conservatives

An advert pushed out by the Conservatives depicting Jeremy Corbyn as a chicken has come under fire from all sides. In a dig at the Labour leader’s decision to block a general election, the Prime Minister branded him a “gigantic chlorinated chicken” in the House of Commons on Wednesday. On Friday afternoon, the Conservatives’ Twitter account shared the doctored image of a feathered Mr Corbyn, with the caption: “Hey (KFC), we’ve found an even bigger chicken than you.”

A caption in the corner of the image reads “JFC”, in reference to food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), with the tagline “totally spineless chicken”. Former Conservative Alistair Burt, who had the whip removed this week for defying the Government over plans to block a no-deal Brexit, was one of many to criticise the post.

“Please stop this stuff,” he tweeted. “We are better than this.” However Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly encouraged the advert. “Thinking about what to have for lunch,” he tweeted sharing the image. “Large bucket of boneless (certainly spineless) JFC (Jeremy’s Frightened & Chicken) perhaps.” In response, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, who co-chaired the Conservatives between 2010-12, tweeted: “This James is silly playground behaviour. We are in the middle of a national crisis and this is our response. How can grown men reduce themselves to this level of silliness. What has become of this great party of ours.”

