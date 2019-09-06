Prince Harry to see legacy of Diana’s anti-landmine work in ‘poignant’ visit to Angola

The Duke of Sussex will make a “significant and poignant” journey to Angola to pay homage to the anti-landmine work of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales during a major tour of Africa, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The trip, first revealed by ITV News in June, will begin on September 23.

Harry will also pay tribute to a British soldier killed by an elephant during anti-poaching operations in Malawi when he visits the country to highlight efforts to protect endangered animals.

The Sussexes will be taking son Archie on his first official overseas trip and although he has not been included in their schedule, it is understood the couple hope to publicly introduce him to Africa at some point.