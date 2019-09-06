Hurricane Dorian survivors face second harrowing ordeal of trying to leave island

It has been nearly a week since the storm of the century came ashore, lashing Marsh Harbour until it was nearly erased from the map.

Now the survivors of the hurricane face a second harrowing ordeal: getting out of here.

There have been distressing scenes at the main airport on the island of Great Abaco as families plead to be evacuated. Life is unsustainable here. There is no power, no supplies and no running water. The infrastructure has completely collapsed. Looting is widespread as we saw for ourselves. And of course there is almost no shelter. Thousands of people need to be airlifted out as a matter of urgency.