India loses communication with its unmanned moon lander

India’s space agency said it lost touch Saturday with its Vikram lunar lander, as it aimed to land on the south pole of the moon and deploy a rover to search for signs of water. The space agency was analysing data as it worked to determine what had happened. “Communications from lander to ground station was lost,” said Kailasavadivoo Sivan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation. “The data is being analysed.”

A successful landing would make India just the fourth country to land a vessel on the lunar surface, and only the third nation to operate a robotic rover there. The roughly £114 million mission, known as Chandrayaan-2, is intended to study permanently shadowed moon craters that are thought to contain water deposits that were confirmed by the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008. Before the mishap, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was at the space centre in Bengaluru to witness the planned landing in the early hours of Saturday and congratulate scientists who were part of the mission. The space agency’s chairman had earlier called Chandrayaan-2 the “most complex mission ever” undertaken by the space agency.

Indian Space Research Organisation employees react as they listen to an announcement by chief Kailasavadivoo Sivan Credit: Aijaz Rahi/AP