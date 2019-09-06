Confusion around India's second attempt to land on the Moon

A 640-tonne unmanned spacecraft launched by India last month has finally landed on the Moon, however, there is confusion as to whether it was a success.

The country is waiting with bated breath on whether it will become the fourth nation to successfully land on the Moon, after the US, Russia and China.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed the spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 (meaning ‘Moon craft’ in Sanskrit), which has been in orbit for more than a month, had touched down but it was unable to say whether the landing was in one piece.

The lander 'Vikram' was supposed to land on the South Polar region of the Moon - a region that has not been visited before.

However, excitement quickly turned to anxiety when communications were lost shortly after.

The data is currently "being analysed", according to ISRO authorities.