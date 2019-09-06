Leading judges reject Parliament suspension legal challenge

Anti Brexit campaigner Gina Miller arrives at a judicial review hearing into the decision to prorogue Parliament. Credit: PA

A legal challenge brought over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks has been rejected by leading judges. They announced their decision on Friday at the High Court in London. Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, Master of the Rolls Sir Terence Etherton and President of the Queen’s Bench Division Dame Victoria Sharp dismissed a claim brought against Mr Johnson by businesswoman Gina Miller. Rejecting Mrs Miller’s case, Lord Justice Burnett said: “We have concluded that, whilst we should grant permission to apply for judicial review, the claim must be dismissed.”

The urgent judicial review application to contest the PM’s decision was brought by businesswoman Gina Miller. Credit: PA

Their ruling comes in the same week the prime minister fought off a similar legal attack in Scotland. Ms Miller’s QC had argued that Mr Johnson’s advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was an “unlawful abuse of power”. The judges were urged to make a declaration that the decision taken on August 28 to advise the Queen to prorogue Parliament was unlawful. The urgent judicial review application brought by Ms Miller – who successfully challenged the Government at the High Court in 2016 over the triggering of the Article 50 process to start the Brexit countdown – was supported by a number of other parties, including former prime minister Sir John Major.

Gina Miller makes a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice. Credit: PA