More than two thirds of parents not aware of car seat risk to newborns – survey

New parents have been warned not to keep their newborns in car seats for long periods of time after a survey found more than two thirds did not know it can cause breathing difficulties.

Just 31% of parents said they were aware that long periods of time in a car seat can lead to problems with babies’ breathing and a higher heart rate, research for Churchill Car Insurance found.

A similar proportion did not know they should take a break of at least 15 minutes every two hours when travelling with a newborn.

And three quarters said they were not aware of advice that they should not travel for longer than 30 minutes with their new arrival.

The poll of 2,000 adults also found that younger parents were more aware of the risks than those aged 35 and older.

Professor Peter Fleming, from the University of Bristol, helped conduct previous research funded by the Lullaby Trust which found that newborns sat at a 40 degree angle for as little as half an hour can be affected due to their “scrunched up” position.