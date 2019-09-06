Nicki Minaj announces retirement to have a family

Nicki Minaj has announced she is retiring to start a family. Credit: PA

Nicki Minaj has announced her retirement from music to have a family. The 36-year-old pop star declared her intention to quit the music industry in a post on Twitter. Minaj, who has topped charts with her work, told fans in a rhyming message that she would be stepping back from the spotlight.

She wrote: "I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. "To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. "Love you for LIFE."

Nicki Minaj attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Credit: PA