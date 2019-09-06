PM vows to ‘change things for the better’ for Scots farmers as Brexit nears

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pledging to “change things for the better” for Scotland’s farmers – starting with a funding boost of more than £200 million for the industry north of the border. As well as an announcement that £160 million of European convergence funding will go to Scottish farmers that was contained in this week’s spending review, he also promised an £51.4 million of new money over the next two years. The funding was announced as the UK Government confirmed it would work to ensure cash for farmers is fairly allocated across the whole of the UK, and that the industry will be ready for a “prosperous future” outside of the European Union.

Those are key recommendations from Lord Bew’s review of farm funding, which is published on Friday. Mr Johnson, who is in Aberdeenshire to meet local farmers, said: “For too long, Scottish farmers have been given a poor deal by the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, which is why we are taking this opportunity to change things for the better. “I made a pledge to resolve the historic funding gap for Scottish farmers and delivering on this promise has been a priority since I became Prime Minister. “Today’s announcement was the first step in making sure future funding is fairly allocated across the UK, taking into account the unique farming environments in Scotland. “Once we are out of the EU, we will have a historic opportunity to introduce new schemes to support farmers and we will make sure that Scottish farmers get a fairer deal.” Scottish Tories have said the announcement that Scotland is to receive the £160 million convergence funding comes as a result of lobbying by their MPs but Scottish ministers have also been raising the issue with the UK Government.

