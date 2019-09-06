South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Chester Williams dies, aged 49

Williams was the only black player in the Springboks squad as they claimed the world title in 1995. Credit: AP

World Cup-winning South Africa wing Chester Williams has died from a heart attack at the age of 49. Williams was the only black player in the Springboks squad as they claimed the world title in 1995. He scored four tries against Western Samoa in the quarter-finals before tasting glory in the final win over New Zealand. The Paarl-born player represented Western Province and Golden Lions at province level, as well as Super Rugby side the Cats. After retiring in 2001 he coached the South African sevens team - known as the Blitzboks - and took in spells with the Ugandan and Tunisian national teams. He had most recently been working for the University of the Western Cape as head rugby coach.

Chester Williams, left, with teammate Joost van der Westhuizen, who died in 2017. Credit: AP

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander revealed his shock after hearing Williams had died in Cape Town on Friday afternoon. "The news of Chester's passing is devastating and hard to believe, as he was still young and seemingly in good health," Alexander said on springboks.rugby. "Chester was a true pioneer in South African rugby and his performances at the World Cup in 1995, as a snapshot of his Springbok career, will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of our rugby public. "As a member of the Springbok class of 1995, Chester was not only well-known in the rugby fraternity, but he was a much-loved South African whose influence stretched wider than just the rugby world.

Williams in action against Scotland in 1994. Credit: PA