Storm names for 2019-20 revealed

Atiyah will be the first storm to blow in across the UK and Ireland this winter, according to the new list of names for this year’s strongest weather systems. Also on the list of storm names for 2019-20 announced by the Met Office and Met Eireann on Friday are Ciara, Francis, Gerda, Maura, Noah, Piet, Samir, Willow and Olivia.

Olivia was the most popular name for girls in England and Wales for the third year in succession, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data last month. It is the fifth year that the Met Office and Met Eireann have run the Name our Storms campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the impact of severe weather before it hits.

This year they have been joined by the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), the Dutch national weather forecasting service. Gerard van der Steenhoven, director general at the KNMI, said: “We are looking forward to working closely with the UK Met Office and Met Eireann. “Storms are not confined to national borders, so it makes sense to give common names to such extreme weather events. “As many people are travelling – sometimes on a daily basis – between our countries, the use of common names will make it a lot easier for them to appreciate the hazards represented by a large storm system.” The season’s names have been compiled from a list of submissions by the public, choosing some of the most popular names and also selecting those which reflect the diversity of the three nations.

