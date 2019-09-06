- ITV Report
Supergrass announce return to music a decade after breaking up
- Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar
Its been a decade since their last gig - but on Friday night 90's icons Supergrass reunited.
Famous for their sideburns, floppy hair and riding a bed along a beach in north Wales for one of their music videos - the band seemed more than 'Alright' as they prepared to perform in Somerset.
Now with much shorter hair - but still sporting the eponymous sunglasses, at least in part - the band were taking to the stage at the Pilton Party; an annual event to say thank you to people who live near the site of the Glastonbury festival.
Frontman Gaz Coombes said it felt like the right time for the band to make a comeback
"This nice alignment of 25 years since the beginning and 10 years since we split up, makes the reformation more poignant," he said.
It's also 20 years since the band played the same gig, which raises money for the local community that surrounds the world famous festival site.
The band were originally doubtful of their reemergence on the music scene; conversations started a year ago in anticipation of their silver anniversary.
And learning their hits again?
All down to muscle memory, they say.
A decade on, the rehearsals came easy as they relived the memories of the height of their success during the Cool Britannia era.
The band now say they're keen to find out how fans would feel about seeing them back on a big stage - with them potentially making that return in the new year.