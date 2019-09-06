Terminally ill man dies at Dignitas, as wife vows to fight on for law change

Richard Selley, with his wife Elaine, made one last plea before dying. Credit: David Pearce/Dignity in Dying/PA

A terminally ill former teacher has died at Dignitas, after making a final plea to politicians to enable people in his situation to end their lives at home. Richard Selley, 65, from Perth, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2015, had said the law change would be “too late” for him but would enable other terminally ill people to “die peacefully”. His death was “dignified and calm” his wife Elaine Selley said, having been at her husband’s side with his brother Peter at the time. Mrs Selley, 57, said she would continue to campaign “for the human right of those who are terminally ill to choose how and when they die in Scotland”, describing the journey to Dignitas as “traumatic”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a final video message before his planned death on Friday, Mr Selley, the former head of Loretto junior school in East Lothian, called on MSPs to support an assisted dying Bill. He said: “I hope that members of the Scottish Parliament support an assisted dying Bill in the future. “I think the momentum for a change in the law is growing. “It will be too late for me, but I hope that sometime soon people in my position will have the choice to have a peaceful death at a time of their choosing.” He added: “Since my diagnosis with MND four years ago, I have lost the ability to walk, talk and swallow. “I have also lost most of the power in my arms. “Despite these losses I have tried very hard to remain positive and my palliative care has been outstanding.” He told of the process by which he had had to prove his terminal illness to Dignitas before being allowed to travel there to die, saying: “Despite what some people think, Dignitas do not let people simply fly to Zurich, knock on their door and ask to die.”