Terminally ill man’s last message – legalise the right to die

On the day he is due to die at Dignitas a terminally ill man has made a final plea to politicians to enable people in his situation to end their lives at home. Richard Selley, 65, from Perth, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2015, said the law change would be “too late” for him but would enable other terminally ill people to “die peacefully”. In a final video message before his planned death on Friday, the former head of Loretto junior school in East Lothian called on MSPs to support an assisted dying Bill.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He said: “I hope that members of the Scottish Parliament support an assisted dying Bill in the future. “I think the momentum for a change in the law is growing. “It will be too late for me, but I hope that sometime soon people in my position will have the choice to have a peaceful death at a time of their choosing.” He added: “Since my diagnosis with MND four years ago, I have lost the ability to walk, talk and swallow. “I have also lost most of the power in my arms. “Despite these losses I have tried very hard to remain positive and my palliative care has been outstanding. “However, as I enter the final stage of my journey, I don’t wish to suffer for much longer so I am seeking an assisted death with Dignitas. “Despite what some people think, Dignitas do not let people simply fly to Zurich, knock on their door and ask to die. “I have already had to compose letters, write a life story and obtain medical records that prove that I am terminally ill. “This has been stressful, particularly as my GP was advised to refuse my request for an up-to-date medical report.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.