Scottish civil court hearing on planned prorogation of Parliament to continue

A hearing at Scotland’s highest civil court will on Friday continue to examine the planned prorogation of Parliament.

A barrister representing those who brought the action described the plan as a “smash and grab” of Parliament’s power to scrutinise any EU withdrawal.

Scotland’s Court of Session published documents related to the case on Thursday.

At the Inner House of the Court of Session in Edinburgh, three judges ordered that redacted versions of the letters and notes should be made public after hearing an appeal about the legality of the suspension.

Boris Johnson wrote a tick and ‘yes’ when asked whether to make an approach for prorogation on August 15 (Conor Riordan/PA)They are related to Cabinet meetings and correspondence with the Prime Minister, with sections blacked out.

They reveal Boris Johnson appears to have approved the prorogation on August 15, despite subsequent official denials and the public announcement being made nearly two weeks later, on August 28.

The Inner House judges considered making the documents available to the media after an argument was made by Kenny McBrearty QC, representing a number of organisations, in the “interest of open justice”.