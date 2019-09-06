Why the election looks set to be in November, writes Robert Peston
Opposition parties will again vote against general election on Monday.
The debate between leaders of Labour, SNP, Liberal Democrats, Plaid and Greens is whether to vote for an election a day or two after Queen’s Speech on October 14 or day or three after EU summit on October 17-18.
Either way, it is all about making sure Boris Johnson either goes to Brussels to beg for a Brexit delay or resigns to allow a temporary government of national unity and means the general election would be in (mid to late) November.
How does Johnson escape this trap?
