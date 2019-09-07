Amber Rudd quits Cabinet and party in huge blow to Boris Johnson saying rebel purge an 'act of political vandalism'

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Romilly Weeks

Cabinet minister Amber Rudd has sensationally quit the Conservative Party citing Boris Johnson's "purge" of dissenting Brexit voices as a major factor. The work and pensions secretary said the sackings of members of the so-called Rebel Alliance such as Ken Clarke, former chancellor Philip Hammond and Sir Nicholas Soames was an "assault on decency and democracy". In her explosive resignation, she describes the sacking as as act of "political vandalism". Ms Rudd also claims there is "no evidence" the prime minister is actually trying to secure a Brexit deal - despite his repeated claims that there has been progress. Such a high profile resignation from his heart of his cabinet will surely come as a huge blow to Mr Johnson, who has been fighting a rearguard action since MPs took control of the Commons this week to force him to seek an extension to Brexit on October 31.

ITV News Political Correspondent Romilly Weeks on the impact of the "apocalyptic" resignation for Boris Johnson

Ms Rudd posted her resignation letter on Twitter explaining: “I cannot stand by as good, loyal moderate Conservatives are expelled. “I have spoken to the PM and my Association Chairman to explain. I remain committed to the One Nation values that drew me into politics.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In her resignation letter, she tells the PM: "I joined your Cabinet in good faith; accepting that 'no deal' had to be on the table, because it was the means by which we would have the best chance of achieving a new deal to leave on October 31. "However, I no longer believe leaving with a deal is the Government's main objective." In a further stinging attack, she says: "I must also address the assault on decency and democracy that took place last week when you sacked 21 talented, loyal One Nation Conservatives. "This short-sighted culling of my colleagues has stripped the party of broad-minded and dedicated Conservative MPs I cannot support this act of political vandalism."

Amber Rudd seated next to Chancellor Sajid Javid, just one away from the PM. Credit: PA

A Number 10 spokesperson expressed the PM's "disappointment". He added: "She was a talented welfare minister but all ministers who joined joined Cabinet signed up to leaving the EU on October 31st come what may, delivering on the referendum result as the public were promised. That has not changed.”. David Gauke, the former secretary of state for justice and lord chancellor and one of those booted out the party as he voted against the government during the week, tweeted: "I'm sure this has not been an easy decision. "But it is brave and principled and is all about putting the national interest first." Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage tweeted: "Why did Boris give ministerial posts to all these Remainers in the first place? Confused thinking to say the least." Ms Rudd, MP for Hastings and Rye, quit as home secretary in April last year amid allegations of inadvertently misleading Parliament over the Windrush scandal. But she was brought back into the fold in November and despite being a Remainer and a vocal supporter of Mr Johnson's leadership rival Jeremy Hunt, she kept hold of her position when Mr Johnson won.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper, she says: “I knew and I accepted that the prime minister should be able to leave no-deal on the table, but what I had expected to see was a huge government-centred effort to get a deal, and at the moment there is a lot of work going on to no-deal and not enough going into getting a deal." But is appears the sacking of 21 Tory MPs was the final straw. "I can't stand for that," she says. Ms Rudd's resignation came hours after Tory grandee Lord Heseltine said the party was fighting for its very soul under the Johnson regime. The former deputy prime minister, a committed pro-European, said there was “deep unease” with the way the Prime Minister and his “zealot” advisers were behaving. It's also another blow for Mr Johnson coming just days after his brother, Jo, also walked out on him and the party. Matt Hancock, another high profile Remainer in the Cabinet, tweeted her was "gutted" to see Ms Rudd quit. He described her as "a first-rate minister, genuinely wonderful person, and someone I’m proud to call my friend".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.