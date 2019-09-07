Battle is on for soul of the Conservative Party, says Lord Michael Heseltine

Tory grandee Lord Heseltine said the battle is on for the “soul of the Conservative Party” as he criticised the “ruthlessness” of Boris Johnson’s government.

The former deputy prime minister, a committed pro-European, said there was “deep unease” with the way the Prime Minister and his “zealot” advisers were behaving.

Lord Heseltine said the proroguing of Parliament, employees being “marched out of Downing Street” under police escort and the sacking of 21 Tory MPs he “hugely admired” showed a “ruthlessness has been injected into the conduct of affairs”.

“There is a battle now for the soul of the Conservative Party," he said. “The stakes could not be higher.”

Mr Johnson has repeatedly vowed to take Britain out of the European Union, deal or no deal, by October 31, and would rather “die in a ditch” than ask the EU for another extension.

But on Monday MPs are expected to pass an act of law compelling the Prime Minister to stop a no-deal Brexit and ask the EU for another extension to the UK’s withdrawal, taking it from October 31 to January 31 2020.

Hilary Benn MP, who instigated the bill, said he will go to the courts if Mr Johnson does not comply with the law.