Driver Alex Peroni walks away from horror cartwheeling crash in Formula 3 race at Monza

Australian driver Alex Peroni has walked away from a horror crash in Saturday's Formula Three race at Monza.

A week on from Anthoine Hubert's death in a Formula Two crash at Spa-Francorchamps, Peroni was launched airborne on the exit of the high-speed Parabolica corner.

The FIA said in a tweet it was "extremely relieved" 19-year-old Peroni had escaped apparently unharmed from the smash.