- ITV Report
Driver Alex Peroni walks away from horror cartwheeling crash in Formula 3 race at Monza
Australian driver Alex Peroni has walked away from a horror crash in Saturday's Formula Three race at Monza.
A week on from Anthoine Hubert's death in a Formula Two crash at Spa-Francorchamps, Peroni was launched airborne on the exit of the high-speed Parabolica corner.
The FIA said in a tweet it was "extremely relieved" 19-year-old Peroni had escaped apparently unharmed from the smash.
Peroni appeared to strike a kerb, causing his car to sail through the air before crashing down on the fencing.
Incredibly, Peroni appeared to escape without injury, but the teenager was taken to the on-track medical centre for tests before being transferred to hospital.
Peroni said on Instagram: "That was a big one... Currently in hospital with a broken vertebra."
He went on to say he hoped to be back in the car "as soon as possible".
The crash delayed the start of the final Formula One practice session ahead of qualifying for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.
The FIA have since removed the kerb which appeared to play a role in Peroni's jaw-dropping accident.
The horror crash happened a week after Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert died at the Spa circuit in Belgium.