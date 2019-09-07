Health officials in US urge people to stop vaping now after five deaths linked to e-cigarettes

Health officials in the US have told the public to stop vaping following the deaths of at least five people linked to the use of e-cigarettes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a "multi-state outbreak of severe pulmonary disease" associated with e-cigarette products.

It says five deaths have been confirmed in California, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Oregon.

And, on Saturday, public health officials in Los Angeles announced the first known death attributed to vaping.

Barbara Ferrer, Director of the LA County Department of Public Health, said: "Today we're issuing a warning to all residents about the use of these devices as potentially harmful to proper lung function.

"We join with the Centers for Disease Control to advise people to stop vaping now until further information about what is causing lung damage and death can be understood."