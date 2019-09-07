Hong Kong set for airport protests after overnight unrest

Riot police check passengers’ bags at airport express central station in downtown Hong Kong Credit: PA

Hong Kong authorities are limiting airport transport services and controlling access to terminals as they prepare for a second weekend of disruption following overnight demonstrations that turned violent. An express train service is to run from the station in downtown Hong Kong direct to the airport, skipping all stations in-between. Only those with flight tickets can enter the terminals, airport officials said. Police mounted road checks and inspected passengers on trains and buses heading to the airport in a bid to weed out protesters.

Riot police stand guard at airport express central station Credit: Vincent Yu/AP

An Associated Press photographer at an area near the airport witnessed at least two bus passengers being handcuffed and taken away after police found face masks in their bags. The airport, the world’s eighth busiest, has been a frequent target during a summer of protests sparked by an extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory to be sent to the mainland to face trial. Many saw the bill as a glaring example of the city’s eroding autonomy since the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Wednesday her government would withdraw the bill, but it failed to appease protesters who have expanded their goals to include other issues. The airport rail link was suspended last weekend after protesters threw objects on the track, blocked roads near the airport with burning barricades and damaged a metro station. Last month, the airport was shut down for two days and hundreds of flights cancelled after protesters occupied the terminals, leading to violent clashes. There were calls online for protesters to shed their trademark black shirts and forge boarding passes to gain access. Police warned that plans to use fake boarding passes to gain entry could land offenders up to 14 years in jail. They also said motorists who intentionally drive slowly to disrupt traffic could be charged for dangerous or reckless driving.

Protesters throw brick to a police station in Hong Kong Credit: Kin Cheung/AP