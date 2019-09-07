Meghan in crowd at US Open final to watch friend Serena Williams

The Duchess of Sussex was among the crowd who saw her friend Serena Williams downed in the US Open final by Canadian Bianca Andreescu. Meghan hugged the player’s husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, as they arrived to watch Williams take on the 19-year-old Canadian in the women’s singles at Flushing Meadows.

Meghan looked delighted to be in the crowd at Flushing Meadows Credit: Adam Hunger/AP

A victory for Williams would have been her first Grand Slam since giving birth to daughter Alexis in September 2017. But despite launching a comeback from a set and 5-1 down, and facing championship point to make it 5-5, Williams lost 6-3 7-5 as Andreescu became the first grand slam winner born in this millennium. Meghan looked relaxed in a denim dress with a grey jacket over her shoulders and sunglasses hooked into her neckline.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour sat near Meghan Credit: Charles Krupa/AP

She was seen chatting to Williams’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was also sitting close by. Meghan has left baby son Archie in the care of husband Harry for her transatlantic trip – thought to be the first time she has returned to New York since her baby shower was held in Manhattan earlier this year.

Meghan shared a hug with Alexis Ohanian at the stadium Credit: Charles Krupa/AP