Mostly fine this weekend. More unsettled into next week.

This Evening and Tonight:Breezy with a few showers close to North Sea coastal areas in southeast England. Otherwise dry and largely clear across the UK. Widely turning chilly with a touch of frost in some rural areas.

Sunday:A chilly start but dry and bright. Some showers possible in East Anglia and Kent, and there will be cloud and rain in the west of Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:Rain on Monday, and windy in the west. Perhaps a dry start on Tuesday, but turning wet and windy later. Windy on Wednesday, with rain to begin, but brighter later.