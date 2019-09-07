Pro and anti-Brexit demonstrators clash on Parliament Square

A pro-Brexit protester shouts at people with opposing views in Parliament Square. Credit: PA

Two groups of pro and anti-Brexit protesters have clashed on Parliament Square. About 200 people joined a pro-Brexit demonstration organised by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA) on Saturday morning. When members of the anti-Brexit group March for Change began to set up for a rally of their own, some members of the DFLA approached and began shouting. A beer can was thrown towards about 10 people from the March for Change protest, before police on horseback intervened. Police knew about both protests prior to Saturday.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott speaks on stage in Whitehall, while Brexit supporters protest outside the Houses of Parliament. Credit: PA

Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. Credit: PA

There was a large police presence for the pro-Brexit protest. Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA

A blimp in the shape of Boris Johnson had been set to fly at the March for Change, scheduled to begin in London at 2pm. However after the altercation with the DFLA, March for Change organisers told the PA news agency the blimp would not fly as it was likely to become a target. Tom Brufatto, one of the directors of the March for Change, said: “We are here to demonstrate peacefully and defend our democracy. “We have been attacked three times. We respect people’s right to protest but we do not respect people’s rights to intimidate and be aggressive.

A pro-Brexit protester, left, speaks to commentator Paul Mason while a police officer on horseback looks on in Parliament Square. Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA

Brexit supporters march on the streets near Houses of Parliament on Saturday. Credit: PA