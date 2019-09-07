Queen joins crowds at Braemar Gathering to watch pipe bands, Highland dancers and tug of war

The Braemar Gathering takes place a short distance from Balmoral. Credit: PA

The Queen has joined the crowds to watch the annual Braemar Gathering. She is patron of the Highland games event, which takes place a short distance from the royals’ summer residence Balmoral, and she regularly visits. Prince Charles and Camilla attended with the Queen - but Andrew, the Duke of York, was in Belgium, marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges, his first public appearance since the Jeffrey Epstein scandal broke.

Camilla, the Queen, Prince Charles, Autumn Phillips and Peter Phillips at the gathering. Credit: PA

The Queen hosted Boris Johnson at Balmoral on Friday night but the Prime Minister is not expected to attend the games, having cut short the anticipated weekend-long visit to return to Downing Street after a turbulent week in British politics.

Competitors in the tug of war at the Braemar Gathering. Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Always held on the first Saturday in September at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Braemar Gathering visitors can watch competitions in events including tossing the caber, hammer throwing and tug of war.

Highland dancers taking part at the Braemar Gathering Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Pipe bands and Highland dancers also perform at the gathering, which is organised by the Braemar Royal Highland Society. It has been run in its present form since 1832.

Marching bagpipe bands were also a feature at the gathering. Credit: PA