Conservatives should give Brexit Party free run at Labour seats, Farage says

The Brexit Party should be given a free run at targeting traditional Labour heartlands in the North, Midlands and Wales by the Conservatives as part of an electoral pact, its leader Nigel Farage said. Mr Farage, writing in the Sunday Telegraph, said the offer of a non-aggression pact was “100 per cent sincere” and would help return Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Downing Street. The Conservative leader’s plans to hold a general election were thwarted earlier this week when the Government proposed a snap poll but an insufficient number of MPs backed the move. According to the paper, the former Ukip leader wants to see the Brexit Party not face Tory opposition in seats like Wansbeck, currently held by Labour chairman Ian Lavery, and West Bromwich East, that of deputy leader Tom Watson.

In return, the Brexit Party would not contest seats where they could split the so-called Leave vote, the Telegraph reported. Mr Farage wrote: “If the general election which this country so badly needs is to result in the pro-Brexit outcome which the majority of voters crave, Mr Johnson must agree an electoral pact with the Brexit Party. “Johnson should cast his mind back to the European elections in May, in which his party came fifth, and ask himself: does he want the Tories to find themselves in a similarly disastrous position when the results of the next general election come in, or does he want to sign a non-aggression pact with me and return to Downing Street? “We are not playing political games. I have spent more than 25 years fighting for Brexit. It is now within our grasp.”

House of Commons vote to hold a general election on October 15 Credit: PA Graphics