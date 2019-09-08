Man in 20s shot dead in broad daylight in London

A murder investigation and manhunt are underway after a man was shot dead in broad daylight in south-east London.

Police were called to reports of suspicious activity in Sydenham Road at 3.45pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Shots were subsequently heard and firearms officers were also summoned along with the London Ambulance Service.

A man in his twenties was found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene at 3.50pm.

The force said no arrests have yet been made and that a police presence remains at the scene.

In response to the incident, Ellie Reeves, Labour MP for Lewisham West and Penge, tweeted: “Shocked and saddened to learn of the fatal shooting in Sydenham this afternoon.

“My thoughts are with the victim and their family. This violence has no place in our community.”