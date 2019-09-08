Married MP who sent sexual texts to barmaid cleared of wrongdoing by watchdog

An MP who bombarded two young women with lewd text messages has been cleared of wrongdoing by the parliamentary standards watchdog.

Married father Andrew Griffiths, 48, resigned as small business minister last July after it was revealed he had sent 2,000 sexual texts to barmaid Imogen Treharne and a friend in just 21 days, weeks after the birth of his first child.

The watchdog said it had not found evidence the Burton and Uttoxeter MP sent the messages while he would have been engaged parliamentary activities and allegations he breached the House of Commons Code of Conduct were not upheld.

Mr Griffiths is said to have bombarded Ms Treharne, 28, and her friend with messages in which he referred to himself as “Daddy” and asked for explicit photos.