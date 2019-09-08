Speaker criticised for allowing ‘flagrant abuse’ of parliamentary process

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom has accused Speaker John Bercow of breaking the rules of Parliament by allowing MPs to take control of Commons business. In a stinging attack, Ms Leadsom said Mr Bercow had “failed” in his role and had permitted a “flagrant abuse” of parliamentary process. Her comments, the latest in a long-running feud with the Speaker, come just days after MPs backed a motion to take control of the Commons timetable to pass legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Ms Leadsom said the Speaker’s role was to be “a politically impartial, independent umpire of proceedings” who was in place “to protect the constitution and oversee the behaviour of the House”. “But last week, the current Speaker failed us,” she claimed. Ms Leadsom said that by allowing MPs to use Standing Order Number 24 – a procedure used to trigger emergency debates – as a means of taking over Parliament’s timetable, Mr Bercow had not “just bent the rules, he has broken them”. She said the Conservative Party, in a breach of convention, would field a candidate in Mr Bercow’s constituency of Buckingham at the next election as a result.