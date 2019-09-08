Top 100 digital influencers revealed

The Sunday Times has published a list of Britain’s top 100 influencers, based on those with the best social media engagement and most committed fans.

The world of digital influence is forecast to be worth £8bn globally by next year, with influencers, bloggers and vloggers commanding five-figure sums in exchange for brand investments.

The Sunday Times Influencer list uses an algorithm created by Sara McCorquodale that scores influencers out of 100.

It takes into account audience size, growth and engagement rate. Influencers were given a live score based on their social activity over time.

Named one of Time Magazine’s top 100 most influential people in 2016, PewDiePie – real name Felix Kjellberg – now tops the Sunday Times list as the most influential digital star.