UK Weather Forecast: A wet start to the new week across much of western UK. Potential localised flooding across SW.

Tonight:Rain across the northwest spreading eastwards, turning heavy and persistent, to affect Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and western England. Drier further east. Chilly in the far east but milder elsewhere.

Monday:Rain, locally heavy, will slowly move east, and will ease across northern areas. Heavy rain across Wales and southwest England will give way to brighter spells and heavy showers later.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Staying changeable. Drier on Tuesday before rain spreads southeastwards, with strengthening winds. This will clear southern areas on Wednesday with sunshine and showers following. Breezy with some rain on Thursday.