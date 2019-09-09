Bog snorkelling champion’s delight in ‘bonkers’ sport

Neil Rutter is one of the UK’s most successful athletes, with three world titles to his name – yet hardly anyone has heard of him. Mr Rutter is the world champion of the very unusual sport of bog snorkelling. For the past three years the art teacher, from Swindon, Wiltshire, has propelled himself to victory along a narrow channel of filthy water 60 yards long. Scores of people make the pilgrimage to Llanwrtyd Wells in mid-Wales each year to take on the challenge.

Daredevils don flippers, wetsuits, masks and snorkels before plunging in and swimming two lengths of the squalid trench. But none of them come close to matching Mr Rutter’s times in this uniquely British competition. “Bog snorkelling is completely bonkers, it’s just completely nuts. “You’re swimming through mud and the atmosphere’s hilarious and everyone has a great time,” he told BBC Inside Out West. “You’ll be bumping into the reeds and the muddy edges of the bog, and if you stand in it your feet sink into this disconcerting squelchy mess. “Your mind will conjure up all sorts. So you’ll be like: was that an eel? Do we have eels in bogs?”

Neil Rutter is the world champion of bog snorkelling Credit: BBC/PA